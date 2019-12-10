Better Than The Best 2019

Every year keeps getting BETTER.
Ocala Magazine recognizes our community’s best businesses and service organizations, voted by our readers, with all new categories among time-tested favorites. The people have voted. Here are YOUR 2019 Better than the Best finalists!
Aesthetics/Beauty
Best Aesthetician
First place: Beyond Skin
Second place: OFMC Dermatology and Aesthetics Institute
Third place: Nirvana Medical Spa
Best Barber Shop
First place: Big Al’s
Second place: Roland’s Barbershop
Third place: Parker Barbershop
Best Hair Salon
First place: Face The Day
Salon & Spa
Second place: Hello Gorgeous
Third place: Envé @ Salon 209
Best Nail Professional
First place: Azulene Day Spa
Second place: Face The Day Salon and Spa
Third place: Happy Nails Spa
and Salon
Best Place to Get Pampered
First place: Face The Day
Salon & Spa
Second place: Azulene Day Spa
Third place: Breeze Day Spa @ Agapanthus
Amusement + Recreation
Best Annual Event
First place: Light Up Ocala
Second place: Symphony Gala (Reilly Art Center / Ocala Symphony Orchestra)
Third place: Appleton Gala
Best Band
First place: Left On Broadway
Second place: Humans in Disguise
Third place: Shine and the Shakers
Best Caves
First place: Ocala Caverns
Second place: Scott Springs
Third place: Hitchhiker’s Cave
Best Cultural Activity
First place: Symphony
Under The Stars
Second place: Fine Arts for Ocala
Third place: Appleton Museum Family Day
Best Equestrian Event
First place: H.I.T.S. — Horse Shows in the Sun
Second place: Live Oak International
Third place: Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association Horse of the Year Gala
Best Gallery
First place: MCA — Brick City Center for the Arts
Second place: Studio B
Third place: CF Webber Center Gallery
Best Golf Course
First place: Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club
Second place: Ocala Golf Club
Third place: Ocala Country Club
Best Members-Only Club
First place: Golden Ocala Golf and Equestrian Club
Second place: Country Club of Ocala
Best Place for Live Music
First place: Pi on Broadway
Second place: Bank Street Patio
Bar & Grill
Third place: O’Malley’s Alley
Best Place to See a Show
First place: Reilly Arts Center
Second place: Ocala Civic Theatre
Third place: Marion Theatre
Best Place to Swim
First place: Rainbow Springs
Second place: KP Hole
Third place: Jervy Gant
Best Radio Personality
First place: Lewis Stokes (K Country)
Second place: Jen Ryan (Q.92)
Third place: Larry & Robin (WOCA)
Best Solo/Duet Act
First place: Jeff Jarrett
Second place: Miranda Madison
Third place: Caly & Megan Music
Best Visual Artist
First place: Teddy Sykes
Second place: Leslie Peoples
Third place: Mark Emery
Automobile Dealer + Services
Best Auto Dealership
First place: DeLuca Toyota
Second place: Jenkins Auto
Third place: Ford of Ocala
Best Automotive Repair
First place: Don’s Garage
Second place: Firestone Complete Auto Care
Third place: Pep Boys
Best Car Wash
First place: Soapy’s Car Wash
Second place: Caliber Car Wash
Third place: Danny’s Car Wash
Food + Drink
Best Bartender
First place: Ben Payne (Pi)
Second place: Adam Volpe (Infinite Brewery)
Third place: Lauren Marcucci (The Keep)
Best BBQ
First place: Big Lee’s BBQ
Second place: Brick City Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar
Third place: Sonny’s
Best Caterer
First place: The Mojo Grill & Catering
Second place: 3’s Catering (Latinos y Mas, Ipanema, Craft Cuisine)
Third place: Brick City Catering
Best Chef
First place: Patrice Perron
(La Cuisine)
Second place: Tony Deras
(Katya Vinyards)
Third place: Rick Alabaugh
(Golden Ocala)
Best Family-Friendly Restaurant
First place: Mojo’s Grill and Catering
Second place: Brooklyn’s Backyard
Third place: Sonny’s BBQ
Best Food Truck
First place: Big Lee’s BBQ
Second place: Curbside Cuisine
Third place: Farmer In The Deli
Best Pizza
First place: Blue Highway
Second place: Pi on Broadway
Third place: Brooklyn’s Backyard
Best Place for a
Romantic Dinner
First place: La Cuisine
Second place: Ipanema
Third place: Katya Vineyards
Best Place for Breakfast
First place: Scrambles
Second place: First Watch
Third place: Darryl’s Diner
Best Place for Dessert
First place: Betty Cakes
Second place: Ocala’s Chocolates & Confections
Third place: Twistee Treat
Best Place for Tacos/Burritos
First place: Latinos y Mas
Second place: Las Margaritas
Third place: La Hacienda
Best Place to Get a
Cup of Coffee
First place: Starbucks
Second place: Symmetry Coffee
& Crepes
Third place: Chelsea Coffee Co.
Best Place to Order a Cake
First place: Betty Cakes
Second place: Sugar Rush
Third place: Stella’s Modern Pantry
Best Southern Food
First place: Ivy on the Square
Second place: Brick City Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar
Third place: Cracker Barrel
Health + Fitness
Best Alternative Wellness
First place: Faithfully Guided Health Center Integrated Medicine
Second place: Absolute Health Ocala
Third place: Erica Olstein Better U Acupuncture
Best Chiropractor
First place: Fakhoury Medical and Chiropractic Center
Second place: Pitts Family Chiropractic
Third place: Downtown Chiropractic and Wellness
Best Dentist
First place: Ocala Family Dentistry
Second place: Chandra Smile Designs
Third place: Dr. Quinn Family Dentistry
Best Gym
First place: The Zone Health
and Fitness
Second place: Planet Fitness
Third place: YMCA
Best Medical Facility
First place: AdventHealth Ocala
Second place: Ocala Family Medical Center
Third place: Ocala Regional Medical Center
Best Personal Trainer
First place: Andre Palmer of Zone Health and Fitness
Second place: Mohamad Aysheh of Zone Health and Fitness
Third place: Amber Toole Sanford of The Training Toole
Best Physical Therapy
First place: Strive Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation
Second place: Fakhoury Medical and Chiropractic
Third place: Mid-Florida Physical Therapy
Kids + Education
Best Civic Organization
First place: Rotary Club
Second place: Kiwanis
Third place: Junior League
Best Pediatrics
First place: Ocala Pediatrics
Second place: Children’s Health of Ocala
Third place: Heart of Florida Medical Center
Best Place for Kids Summer Programs
First place: YMCA
Second place: Discovery Center
Third place: Appleton Museum of Art
Pets
Best Pet Groomer
First place: Perfect Paws Grooming Salon
Second place: Prefurred Pet Wash and Grooming
Third place: Doggy Bubbles Pet Grooming
Best Vet
First place: Magnolia Animal Hospital
Second place: Maricamp Animal Hospital
Third place: UF Pet Emergency Treatment Services
Real Estate
Best Realtor-Commercial
First place: Van Akin (Foxfire Realty)
Second place: Nolan Galloway III (Gus Galloway Realty)
Third place: Philip Glassman (Birkshire Hathaway)
Best Realtor-Residential
First place: Roberts Real Estate
Second place: Ocala Horse Properties
Third place: Showcase Properties
Services
Best Attorney
First place: Doc Blanchard
Second place: Cannon Law Firm
Third place: Miriam, Adele, and Kirkland
Best Electrician
First place: Mid State Electric
Second place: Ciraco Electric
Third place: Kuhn Electric
Best Event DJ
First place: DJ Joe Ortiz
Second place: DJ Jesse (Hi-Fi DJ Service)
Third place: Just Joel
Best Event Planner
First place: Golden Ocala Wedding & Event Planning
Second place: Party Time Rentals
Third place: Marge Felix Events
Best Financial Planner
First place: Nick Navetta (Edward Jones)
Second place: John Moody (Ocala Capital)
Third place: Greg Ergle (Ergle Financial)
Best Hotel
First place: Ocala Hilton
Second place: Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center
Third place: SpringHill Suites
Best Insurance Agency
First place: Angie Lewis State Farm
Second place: Ocala Insurance Agency
Third place: The Nation Group
Best Lawn Care Professional
First place: A Cut Above Lawn Care
Second place: Marion Precision Lawn & Landscape
Third place: Jason Schmidt Landscaping
Best Place to Network
First place: Ocala Business Leaders
Second place: CEP After Hours
Third place: TEDxOcala
Best Tattoo Shop
First place: Fat Katz
Second place: Crawling Panther
Third place: Cobra Classic
Shopping + Retail
Best Antique Stores
First place: White Elephant
Second place: Two Sisters
Third place: Diggers Antique Mall
Best Boutique
First place: Ivy On The Square
Second place: Marly Mae
Third place: Pink Hanger
Best Jeweler
First place: Gause & Sons Jeweler
Second place: Lady Jeweler
Third place: Silver City
Best Thrift Stores
First place: White Elephant
Second place: The Mustard Seed Collection
Third place: The Monkey Cage
Misc.
Best Dressed
First place: Beth Cassi
Second place: Olivia Ortiz
Third place: Angie Lewis
Best Assisted Living Facility
First place: Hawthorne Village
Second place: The Bridge at Life Care Center
Third place: Camelot Chateau Assisted Living Facility
Best Retirement Community
First place: On Top of The World
Second place: Del Webb Spruce Creek
Third place: Oak Run
Best Place for a Picnic
First place: Sholom Park
Second place: Greenway Trail
Third place: Tuscawilla Park
Best New Business
First place: Bank Street Patio
Bar & Grill
Second place: Big Hammock Brewery
Third place: Rita’s Italian Ice